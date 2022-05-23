OUTRAGEOUS! Can you study like this?

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Children study under the scorching sun in a UP school. Photograph: ANI

In one school, two different subjects are taught at the same time in the same classroom.

At another, children have no choice but to sit in the hot sun if they want to study.

Do also watch how certain villages are getting drinking water this summer. It's heartbreaking.

We won't ask you to like these videos on iShare.

But we will ask you to register your protest with the governments of these three states and ensure they make a difference.

Brothers climb hill daily to protect birds

Date: May 13

Location: Gaya

This summer, in particular, has been H-O-T!

While human beings can at least vent their angst, animals and birds cannot.

Gaya-based Ranjan Kumar and his brother decided to help their feathered friends cope with the scorching heat.

Everyday, they climb the nearby Ramshila hill to provide water and foodgrains to the birds there.

They have also built a nest where they keep food and water.

Inspired by the brothers's dedication, many youngsters have joined them in their generous journey.

Villagers forced to dig for water

Date: May 14

Location: Chandrapur

The houses in these three villages (watch the video below) in Maharashtra's& Chandrapur district have taps.

Open them to their fullest but not a drop of water will squeeze through.

These taps were installed a few years ago, after a water tank was built in the village.

Water used to be supplied to a total of seven villages for some time, but these three villages continue to suffer.

To get the precious life-saving liquid, they been forced to dig a pit on the village outskirts.

Every morning and evening, the women come here to collect water.

Simply stunning, Kangana!

Date: May 15

Location: Mumbai

There's no doubting the fact that Kangana Ranaut looks lovely in a sari.

Don't take our word for it. Instead, take a look at the video below.

Isn't Neetu Kapoor the loveliest of them all?

Date: May 16

Location: Mumbai

'Mirror, mirror on the wall...'

If there is one person who doesn't need to ask the question that follows this famous fairy-tale line, it's the effervescent Neetu Kapoor.

How can these children study?

Date: May 17

Location: Katihar

One blackboard.

Two teachers.

Teaching subjects that are similar, yet different.

How on earth do you expect the children to learn?

Amid a shortage of classrooms, this school in Katihar, Bihar, is teaching two groups of children Urdu and Hindi at the same time, in the same classroom, with different teachers, who share a blackboard.

Now, if that confused you, think of the poor children.

Let's repeat the question: How can these children study?

Date: May 18

Location: Moradabad

They wouldn't do this to their own children.

But they will turn a blind eye when other people's children are involved.

Because these children go a government school.

Because their parents are not rich enough or powerful enough to raise their voices.

Because they are afraid that, if they do, their children may be thrown out of school.

So the children of the Primary Government School in Jayantipur study in an open area.

Under the heat of a scorching sun that you and I would not be able to bear.

They try to find spots of shade, sometimes under the stairs, sometimes next to a wall. But the shade is not enough for all of them.

The school, which does not have its own land, is being run within the premises of a temple for the last 40 years.

The teachers are doing their best. "We make the students sit in the shade as per the sun's direction. We have fans inside the classroom ,but it gets too hot."

Here is what Buddhapriya Singh, the district basic education officer, had to say!

How Tanday Park is protecting its deer

Date: May 18

Location: Udhampur

The rising summer heat is affecting everyone, including animals.

This is how the wildlife protection authorities are making sure the deer in Udhampur's Tanday Park are able to cope with rising temperatures.

Infotech minister makes India's first 5G call

Date: May 19

Location: Chennai

Hate call drops and bad connections? Hate no connectivity? Maybe this is the solution.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tested a 5G call at IIT-Madras.

And was more than happy with the result.

'We are proud of the IIT-Madras team that has developed the 5G test pad. This will provide huge opportunities to the entire 5G development ecosystem and the hyperloop initiative,' Vaishnaw said.

60 snakes rescued from a house

Date: May 19

Location: Muzaffarnagar

Imagine 60 snakes in your house!

Terrifying, isn't it?

Panic spread in Muzaffarnagar after over 60 snakes and 75 eggs were rescued from a home on May 18.

Residents of the colony blamed waterlogging for the snake infestation.

The rescued snakes were released into the forest.

