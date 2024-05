A Coast Guard ALH MK III helicopter conducted a medical evacuation of 26-year-old Ajin, a Tamil Nadu fisherman, from his boat Jazeera 40 nautical miles off Beypore.

Ajin faced a near-drowning experience and his health deteriorated due to excess water in the lungs.

IMAGE: Ajin's health deteriorated due to excess sea water in the lungs.

IMAGE: Ajin was shifted to a hospital in Kochi and is reported to be stable now.

