Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevheniy Yenin and Secretary of State Yuriy Lubkovychis were killed in a helicopter crash in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, on January 18, 2023.

Eighteen people, including Monastyrsky and eight passengers, died and several others injured after the helicopter fell on buildings.

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska at the memorial ceremony for Monastyrsky and other officials who died in the helicopter crash, here and below. All Photographs: Nacho Doce/Reuters

