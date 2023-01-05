News
Ukraine: Know What Black Tulip Does?

Ukraine: Know What Black Tulip Does?

By REDIFF NEWS
January 05, 2023 16:57 IST


Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine entered its 46th week.

Russia suffered a major setback when it lost control over Kherson. Fighting continues in Donetsk as Russian forces attempt to advance towards Bakhmut.

Between 63 and 89 Russian army recruits were killed in Makiivka, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in an Ukrainian missile strike this week.

 

IMAGE: Andrii Smeiko 21, and Artur Simeiko 26, who are with the humanitarian mission 'Black Tulip', exhume the body of a fallen Ukrainian soldier in Yampil, Ukraine.
'Black Tulip' exhumes and recovers bodies of both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers on the battlefield and trades the bodies of deceased Russian soldiers they find for the bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers to return to their families. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers remove debris of a destroyed building purported to be a vocational college used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers -- 63 of whom were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike as stated by Russia's defence ministry -- in Makiivka (Makeyevka), Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman is evacuated to Kherson after she was wounded during a Russian military strike in Berislav in the Kherson region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

IMAGE: Destroyed buildings in the town of Borodianka.
Northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Borodianka came under heavy air-strikes and artillery bombardment by Russian forces as they tried to seize Kyiv early in their invasion of Ukraine.
Once Russian forces withdrew at the end of March, many of Borodianka's residential buildings lay in ruins. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An ice arena destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Druzhkivka. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medics evacuate a man to Kherson after he was wounded during a Russian military strike in Berislav. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A soldier from the Carpathian Sich international battalion fires an RPG near the front line in Kreminna. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier operates an anti-tank guided missile launcher at the frontline in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers prepare cannon shells before firing them towards positions of Russian troops in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Piotr Kaszuwara, 36, CEO and founder of the humanitarian aid organisation UA Future, gives Anhelina, 6, a Christmas gift.
UA Future is delivering gifts to children living in underground shelters ahead of Orthodox Christmas in Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
