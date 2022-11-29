When The Russians Killed A Dancer

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Colleagues and friends attend a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian soldier and ballet dancer Vadym Khlupianets, who was recently killed by Russian troops, at the National Academic Operetta's Theatre in Kyiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer measures and photographs the skull of a victim after being exhumed from a burial site containing the bodies of six civilians that were executed by Russian forces in the yard of a house in the town of Pravdyne on the outskirts of Kherson.

Eight people were killed at the house when an informant told Russian forces the civilians were passing on information to Ukrainian military sources.

The bodies were found with their hands tied, blindfolded and shot at close range in the back of the head.

Afterwards the house was blown up and the bodies were later buried in a grave next to the house by local residents. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a shell from an M777 howitzer in Donetsk. Photograph: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier writes a message to Russian troops on a shell for the M777 howitzer in Donetsk. Photograph: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via Reuters

IMAGE: Russian soldiers stand near a machine gun on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Local residents clean their balcony in a residential building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in the town of Vyshhorod. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A worker fits in new windows of a building in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

The Chernihiv region found itself on the frontline of Russia's invasion in February, when Moscow's forces were attempting to quickly seize Kyiv.

Russia ultimately retreated from northern Ukraine to focus its attack on the east and south. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

IMAGE: Workers Alexander, 41, and Semen, 40, dig out a tractor tire from the rubble of a destroyed storage building at a grain processing center so they can use it for repairs even as their town continues to take incoming shelling in Siversk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: Ludmila, 61, and Victor Syabro, 68, walk to their home, where they continue to live in the storage cellar, despite the fact that it was mostly destroyed by shelling in the summer and their garden was hit as recently as last week as the town continues to receive shelling on a daily basis in Siversk, Donetsk region.

Despite no power, water or services and daily shelling, Victor says they will not leave because it's their land, where Victor was raised and where five generations have lived. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

IMAGE: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly poses for a picture with Kateryna Iorhu, a 13-year-old girl who was injured and lost her mother in a Russian missile strike on a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk during his visit to the Okhmatdyt specialised children's hospital in Kyiv. Photograph: Ruslan Kaniuka/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers repair damaged railroad tracks in Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: 'Soap', 30, a soldier with the 58th independent motorised infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, catches a drone while testing it near Bakhmut. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com