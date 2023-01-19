Was Ukraine Minister's Chopper Shot Down?

Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was killed in a helicopter crash, in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, on Tuesday, January 18, 2023.

Eighteen people, including Monastyrsky and eight passengers, died after the helicopter fell on buildings near a nursery.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Mangled remains of the helicopter. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Firemen prepare to douse the fire at the site. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Military crime science investigators inspect the debris for sign of Russian sabotage. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Bodies lie scattered around the crash site. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry a dead body from the crash site. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical workers attend to an injured victim in hospital. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel at work. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Children look at some of the debris as firemen and emergency service workers work at the site. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Tributes left at the site. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view of a building destroyed in the crash. Photograph: Yan Dobronosov/Reuters

IMAGE: Medics and emergency personnel at the nursery adjoining the crash site. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at the site. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

