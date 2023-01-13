When Will Peace Arrive In Baby Khrystyna's Life?

As the first anniversary of Russia's brutal and cruel war in Ukraine approaches, heavy fighting continues throughout the east of the country.

IMAGE: Oksana, 31, places her new born baby daughter Khrystyna in a crib at the maternity unit in Sloviansk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Ruslan Mykhailovych, 28 affixes plaster of paris around a patient's broken foot in Sloviansk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldier Vitalii 'Krasavchyk', 37, of the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade waits for a pot of water to boil while taking cover in a bunker near Soledar. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Gleb, 15, takes a rifle from the wall in his underground shelter after receiving humanitarian aid during bombardment in the frontline town of Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit the Cemetery of the Defenders of Lviv in Lviv. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

IMAGE: The Ukrainian army's 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire a German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 near Soledar. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is disguised by the Ukrainian army near Soledar. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire at a fireworks storage facility after it was struck by a Russian missile in Kharkiv. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

IMAGE: Residents remove debris and carry belongings out of a shop destroyed in recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Electrical workers make repairs near the heavily damaged town of Izyum. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

IMAGE: People walk through the heavily damaged town of Izyum. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

IMAGE: Abandoned military accessories and meal packs amid debris of a destroyed building purported to be a vocational college used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers, dozens of whom were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in Makiivka, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com