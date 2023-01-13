News
Rediff.com  » News » When Will Peace Arrive In Baby Khrystyna's Life?

When Will Peace Arrive In Baby Khrystyna's Life?

By REDIFF NEWS
January 13, 2023 13:02 IST
As the first anniversary of Russia's brutal and cruel war in Ukraine approaches, heavy fighting continues throughout the east of the country.

 

IMAGE: Oksana, 31, places her new born baby daughter Khrystyna in a crib at the maternity unit in Sloviansk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dr Ruslan Mykhailovych, 28 affixes plaster of paris around a patient's broken foot in Sloviansk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldier Vitalii 'Krasavchyk', 37, of the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade waits for a pot of water to boil while taking cover in a bunker near Soledar. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Gleb, 15, takes a rifle from the wall in his underground shelter after receiving humanitarian aid during bombardment in the frontline town of Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visit the Cemetery of the Defenders of Lviv in Lviv. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Ukrainian army's 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire a German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 near Soledar. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is disguised by the Ukrainian army near Soledar. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire at a fireworks storage facility after it was struck by a Russian missile in Kharkiv. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Residents remove debris and carry belongings out of a shop destroyed in recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Electrical workers make repairs near the heavily damaged town of Izyum. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People walk through the heavily damaged town of Izyum. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Abandoned military accessories and meal packs amid debris of a destroyed building purported to be a vocational college used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers, dozens of whom were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in Makiivka, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
