Rediff.com  » News » When Russia Rained Missiles On Dnipro

When Russia Rained Missiles On Dnipro

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: January 16, 2023 14:43 IST
Glimpses of Dnipro in Ukraine when it was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

At least 20 people were reported dead after a missile hit the apartment building on Saturday, part of fresh wave of missiles launched by Russia.

The Ukrainian president said his forces shot down 20 of 30 missiles fired by Russia on Saturday.

 

IMAGE: Household items sit on the destroyed edge of a window as emergency workers search the remains of a residential building that was struck by a missile in Dnipro. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by the missile strike. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person looks on as the emergency workers search the remains. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel try to douse the fire. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel evacuate a woman at the site. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency workers carry a woman released from debris. Photograph: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People watch as emergency workers search the remains of a residential building. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Women look on as emergency personnel work at the site. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A medical worker checks the condition of a girl rescued at the site. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers help emergency workers and dislocated families as the search for individuals of a residential damaged building. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People take shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, January 14, 2023. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A local woman receives medical treatment from volunteers, inside a basement in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, January 14, 2023. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People, including civilians evacuated from the salt-mining town of Soledar enter a temporary accommodation centre located in a local dormitory in Shakhtarsk (Shakhtyorsk) in the Donetsk Region, Russian-controlled, January 14, 2023. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian Border Guards take positions near the border with Belarus in Volyn region, January 13, 2023. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian Border Guard is seen at his position. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
