Rediff.com  » News » Zelenskyy Visits Newly Freed Kherson

Zelenskyy Visits Newly Freed Kherson

By REDIFF NEWS
November 15, 2022 10:54 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kherson on Monday, days after his country's military recaptured the city from Russian control, even as Moscow insisted that Kherson remained part of its territory.

IMAGE: Kherson was the largest Ukrainian regional capital in Russian control and the withdrawal of Russian troops is seen as a major military victory for Ukraine, and possibly a prod to begin peace talks to end the almost nine-month war. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy greets Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy sings the national anthem during his visit. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters
 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers raise the flag in Kherson. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy awards a medal for gallantry to a Ukrainian soldier. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy takes a selfie. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A photograph with Ukraine's gallants. Photograph:Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy speaks to the media in central Kherson. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy speaks to residents in central Kherson. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals welcome their president. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
