Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: The Battered Lives...

Ukraine: The Battered Lives...

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
November 03, 2022 11:47 IST
Electricity and heating outages across Ukraine caused by Russian missile and drone strikes to infrastructure have added urgency to preparations for winter.

IMAGE: A van drives past a crater in the road caused by a missile strike in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Debris of a residential house destroyed by a missile attack in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Oksana Dehtyaryova surrounded by boxes full of donated medicine, food and clothes inside her home which she has turned into an aid distribution point in Chernihiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

 

 

IMAGE: Municipal workers remove a window pane shattered by missile strikes. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman walks past a damaged building. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged shop front full of bullet holes. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman stands next to the body of her neighbour found under debris of a residential house in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of a woman found under debris of a residential house. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian military helicopter flies toward the front line in Kotlyareve, Mykolaiv. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A man checks names as food aid package are distributed. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Oksana Dehtyaryova (with blond hair) and other volunteers distribute donated medicine to local residents outside her home. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

