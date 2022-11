Ukraine Prepares For Bitter Winter

14 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines, Ukraine nuclear firm Energoatom said on Thursday.

Russian targeted Ukrainian electricity-generation and heating plants in an effort aimed at sapping Ukrainians's will to fight in a bitterly cold winter.

IMAGE: Dogs with luminous collars take a walk in a park in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: A monument to Dante Alighieri covered in sand bags in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Graffiti of children playing on a so-called hedgehog is seen at dusk in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Workers repair a damaged railway bridge in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier shows shells inside a self-propelled howitzer at the frontline in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer toward Russian positions in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier drives a self-propelled howitzer in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier with a howitzer in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com