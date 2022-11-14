As Russians Flee, Kherson Celebrates

Ukrainians celebrate Russia's retreat from Kherson, the largest city it had occupied since its cruel invasion nearly nine months ago.

IMAGE: Residents celebrate after Russian troops withdrew from Kherson. Photograph: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents can't stop smiling now that the invaders have fled. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters

IMAGE: A swig of wine to celebrate the end of the nightmare. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukraine's flag flies high as jubilant locals dance. Photograph: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents take a selfie with a Ukrainian soldier. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters

IMAGE: A Kherson resident hugs a Ukrainian soldier. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier gives an autograph to locals. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters

IMAGE: A makeshift road sign points to Kherson city in the village of Kyselivka recently retaken by the Ukrainian armed forces. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Nataliia Porkhun and Valentyna Buhaiova present flowers and embrace Ukrainian Marines in the village of Kyselivka. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents use smartphones via Starlinks, a satellite Internet constellation operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: People drink sparkling wine, wave flags and sing songs in Independence Square in Kyiv as they celebrate the liberation of Kherson. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

IMAGE: Celebrations in Independence Square in the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

