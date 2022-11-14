News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » As Russians Flee, Kherson Celebrates

As Russians Flee, Kherson Celebrates

By REDIFF NEWS
November 14, 2022 15:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ukrainians celebrate Russia's retreat from Kherson, the largest city it had occupied since its cruel invasion nearly nine months ago.

IMAGE: Residents celebrate after Russian troops withdrew from Kherson. Photograph: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents can't stop smiling now that the invaders have fled. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A swig of wine to celebrate the end of the nightmare. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukraine's flag flies high as jubilant locals dance. Photograph: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents take a selfie with a Ukrainian soldier. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Kherson resident hugs a Ukrainian soldier. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier gives an autograph to locals. Photograph: Lesko Kromplitz/Reuters
 

 

IMAGE: A makeshift road sign points to Kherson city in the village of Kyselivka recently retaken by the Ukrainian armed forces. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Nataliia Porkhun and Valentyna Buhaiova present flowers and embrace Ukrainian Marines in the village of Kyselivka. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents use smartphones via Starlinks, a satellite Internet constellation operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People drink sparkling wine, wave flags and sing songs in Independence Square in Kyiv as they celebrate the liberation of Kherson. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Celebrations in Independence Square in the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Ukraine Prepares For Bitter Winter
Ukraine Prepares For Bitter Winter
Ukraine: The Battered Lives...
Ukraine: The Battered Lives...
Russian Missiles Deprive Kyiv Of Water
Russian Missiles Deprive Kyiv Of Water
Man chops lover's body, dumps pieces across Delhi
Man chops lover's body, dumps pieces across Delhi
'How to claim income tax refund?'
'How to claim income tax refund?'
He Made Amitabh Sing For The First Time
He Made Amitabh Sing For The First Time
Is Varun Going To Be A Daddy?
Is Varun Going To Be A Daddy?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

New Russian Troops Bid Families Farewell

New Russian Troops Bid Families Farewell

Prayers And Candles For Ukraine...

Prayers And Candles For Ukraine...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances