Rediff.com  » News » Prayers And Candles For Ukraine...

Prayers And Candles For Ukraine...

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
November 08, 2022 16:24 IST
IMAGE: A woman talks to a child as worshippers pray and light candles at the St Volodymyr's Cathedral, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Evgeny, a soldier from the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk, sits with his mother Lyudmila following his release in a recent prisoner exchange in the town of Amvrosiivka, Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: IT workers Alina and Igor try to complete a jigsaw puzzle in their apartment in near total darkness during a scheduled power cut in Kyiv. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Pensioners in Kyiv queue up for free soup, bread and hot food handed out at a stand operated by a charity called Enjoying Life. Photograph: Ed Ram/Getty Images
 

 

IMAGE: Rescuers at the site of a Russian military strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Svetlana stands on the ruins of a house destroyed by shelling in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Valentyna Kozakova collects firewood to heat her destroyed home in Siversk, Donetsk. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A burned car in a garage destroyed by Russian shelling. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Municipal workers remove debris outside the railway administration headquarters in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A school damaged by shelling in Avdiivka, Donetsk. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man shows his neighbour's house which was damaged during a recent military attack in the town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Nataliia Chopova emerges from a shelter where she and her husband Oleksandr live during nights in the town of Nikopol. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk. Photograph: Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of the 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A dog sits near the shells for tanks. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
