New Russian Troops Bid Families Farewell

Russian army conscripts departed for the garrisons in Sevastopol, Crimea, on November 9, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the conscription of over 200,000 young men to fight his brutal war in Ukraine.

IMAGE: A conscript kisses the window of a train carriage as he says goodbye to his family. All photographs: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

IMAGE: Another conscript says goodbye to his family.

IMAGE: A conscript says goodbye to family members through the window of a train carriage.

IMAGE: A conscript hugs a girl as he says goodbye.

IMAGE: Conscripts board the train bound for Crimea.

IMAGE: Conscripts line up at the railway station.

IMAGE: Conscripts are reflected in the window of a train carriage.

IMAGE: An Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on conscripts.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com