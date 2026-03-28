Home » News » Delhi Man Killed by Teenager Opposed to Mother's Relationship

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In a shocking incident in Delhi, a teenager has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death due to his disapproval of the victim's relationship with his mother, sparking a police investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime.

Photograph: Courtesy @mybmc/Twitter

Key Points A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

The accused is an 18-year-old teenager who opposed the victim's relationship with his mother.

The victim was travelling with the accused's mother when he was attacked.

The accused, Rohit, has been arrested, and police are investigating the case.

The murder weapon is yet to be recovered by the police.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area by a teenager, with police suspecting that the accused carried out the crime as he was against a relationship between his mother and the victim, an official said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 2:27 pm from Sumit, the brother of the deceased, about the attack.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim, Aman, a resident of Madangir, was travelling towards Nihal Vihar from Paschim Vihar along with a woman, who is the mother of the accused. During this time, the accused, identified as Rohit, who was on a motorcycle, intercepted them and allegedly stabbed Aman, the police said.

Aman sustained critical injuries in the attack. He was rushed for medical assistance but succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Arrest and Investigation

The police said that Rohit, an 18-year-old resident of Nihal Vihar, has been arrested. Efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the crime, they added.

During the course of the investigation, it emerged that the motive behind the crime appears to be a suspected relationship between Aman and the accused's mother, the police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress, the police added.