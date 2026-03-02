HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two Arrested for Murder Near Delhi Metro Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 02, 2026 19:44 IST

Two individuals have been apprehended in Delhi following a fatal stabbing near the Samaypur Badli Metro station, sparking a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Key Points

  • Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death near Samaypur Badli Metro station in Delhi.
  • The victim, Ankit, was declared dead at a private hospital in Rohini after being found with stab wounds.
  • The suspects, Shashi Bhushan and Shivam, were apprehended while attempting to flee the scene and are currently under police guard at Burari Hospital.
  • The stabbing occurred after an argument broke out between Ankit and the accused while they were consuming alcohol together.
  • Police have recovered the weapon used in the stabbing and are continuing their investigation to determine the exact sequence of events.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death near Samaypur Badli Metro station in outer north Delhi after an argument broke out between them, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, and upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the scene.

 

"Upon reaching the spot, the team found blood on the road. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim, Ankit (20), had already been shifted to a nearby hospital by a PCR van. He was taken to a private hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared him brought dead," a police officer said.

The body was later sent to the Burari Hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station, and an investigation was launched.

Arrest and Investigation Details

"The team identified and arrested two men, Shashi Bhushan (22) and Shivam (25), with the help of locals when they tried to flee. The two were injured during the scuffle and were later shifted to Burari Hospital under police escort. They remain under guard," the officer said.

Investigation revealed that Ankit and the two accused were consuming alcohol together, and an argument broke out among them, following which Shivam stabbed him.

"The weapon of offence has been recovered from a pile of garbage near the crime scene. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
