Two Arrested for Murder Near Delhi Metro Station

Two individuals have been apprehended in Delhi following a fatal stabbing near the Samaypur Badli Metro station, sparking a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death near Samaypur Badli Metro station in outer north Delhi after an argument broke out between them, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, and upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the scene.

"Upon reaching the spot, the team found blood on the road. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim, Ankit (20), had already been shifted to a nearby hospital by a PCR van. He was taken to a private hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared him brought dead," a police officer said.

The body was later sent to the Burari Hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station, and an investigation was launched.

Arrest and Investigation Details

"The team identified and arrested two men, Shashi Bhushan (22) and Shivam (25), with the help of locals when they tried to flee. The two were injured during the scuffle and were later shifted to Burari Hospital under police escort. They remain under guard," the officer said.

Investigation revealed that Ankit and the two accused were consuming alcohol together, and an argument broke out among them, following which Shivam stabbed him.

"The weapon of offence has been recovered from a pile of garbage near the crime scene. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events," he added.