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Delhi Man Arrested for Stabbing After Fight Intervention

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 20:33 IST

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for a stabbing incident that occurred after the victim intervened in a fight, highlighting the dangers of escalating conflicts.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a 32-year-old in Jahangir Puri, Delhi.
  • The stabbing occurred after the victim intervened in a fight between the accused and the victim's brother.
  • The accused, Sumit alias Pucchi, stabbed Gautam with a knife and was later arrested with the weapon.
  • Gautam is currently receiving treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.
  • Sumit confessed to the crime, citing resentment as his motive, and has a prior theft case against him.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a man in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri for intervening in a fight with his younger brother, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sumit alias Pucchi, allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Gautam with a knife on Wednesday. He was later arrested with the weapon in his possession.

 

According to the police, the knifing happened during a fight between Sumit and Gautam's younger brother Gaurav.

Gautam intervened to defuse the situation and warned the accused to stay away.

"Holding a grudge, the accused left the spot but returned shortly with a knife and stabbed Gautam in the abdomen area," the police said in a statement.

Gautam was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he stays under treatment.

During interrogation, Sumit confessed that he acted out of resentment, the police said.

They said Sumit is a habitual criminal with a prior theft case registered against him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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