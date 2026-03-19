Delhi Man Arrested for Stabbing After Fight Intervention

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for a stabbing incident that occurred after the victim intervened in a fight, highlighting the dangers of escalating conflicts.

Key Points A 22-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a 32-year-old in Jahangir Puri, Delhi.

The stabbing occurred after the victim intervened in a fight between the accused and the victim's brother.

The accused, Sumit alias Pucchi, stabbed Gautam with a knife and was later arrested with the weapon.

Gautam is currently receiving treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Sumit confessed to the crime, citing resentment as his motive, and has a prior theft case against him.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a man in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri for intervening in a fight with his younger brother, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sumit alias Pucchi, allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Gautam with a knife on Wednesday. He was later arrested with the weapon in his possession.

According to the police, the knifing happened during a fight between Sumit and Gautam's younger brother Gaurav.

Gautam intervened to defuse the situation and warned the accused to stay away.

"Holding a grudge, the accused left the spot but returned shortly with a knife and stabbed Gautam in the abdomen area," the police said in a statement.

Gautam was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he stays under treatment.

During interrogation, Sumit confessed that he acted out of resentment, the police said.

They said Sumit is a habitual criminal with a prior theft case registered against him.