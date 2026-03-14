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Delhi Man Arrested for Murder in Revenge Attack Over Old Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 13:26 IST

Delhi Police have apprehended a 20-year-old youth in Rohini for the alleged murder of a man in Pooth Khurd, revealing a motive of revenge stemming from an old enmity.

Photograph: ANI/X

Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested a 20-year-old named Nikhil for allegedly murdering Bhupender in Pooth Khurd.
  • The murder was motivated by an old dispute between the victim and one of Nikhil's associates, Devraj.
  • Nikhil confessed to the crime, stating he and others ambushed Bhupender and opened fire.
  • Police have apprehended a juvenile involved in the crime, while two other suspects are still at large.
  • The incident occurred on Sultanpur Dabas Road in Pooth Khurd, leading to a police investigation and subsequent arrest.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly killing a man in a bid to take revenge with his associate over old enmity, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Nikhil, a resident of Pooth Khurd, was arrested from Rohini's Sector-34, they said.

 

The matter came to light when a PCR call was received at Bawana police station reporting that a man had been shot in Pooth Khurd on Sultanpur Dabas Road on March 8.

A police team rushed to the spot and found an unconscious man lying near a scooty with a gunshot injury. The victim was identified as Bhupender. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Subsequently, a case was registered under 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act were registered, and an investigation was launched to trace the accused persons involved in the crime.

Arrest and Confession

Nikhil was arrested from Sector-34 in Rohini and confessed to his involvement during interrogation. He disclosed that on the day of the incident, he, along with his associates Devraj, Sumit and a juvenile, had gone to Raj Vatika in Pooth Khurd, where he and Devraj opened fire at Bhupender.

Devraj had a dispute with the victim, and the attack was carried out to take revenge, police said.

They said that they have apprehended the juvenile, while the other two accused -- Devraj and Sumit -- are currently absconding.

Efforts are being made to locate the accused and arrest them.

Police said Nikhil studied up to Class 10 and grew up in Pooth Khurd village. His father works as a labourer in Delhi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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