Juveniles Held in Delhi Teen Stabbing: Bullying Motive Suspected

In a shocking incident in Delhi, three juveniles have been apprehended for the murder of a 16-year-old boy, allegedly stabbed to death due to bullying, sparking outrage and calls for stricter legal action.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three juveniles apprehended in Delhi for the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Dayalpur.

The alleged motive behind the Delhi teen murder was bullying by the victim, according to police investigations.

The victim's family is demanding the accused juveniles be tried as adults in the Delhi stabbing case.

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the accused juveniles in the Delhi case.

Eyewitnesses reported finding the injured teen bleeding heavily near his home in Delhi's Dayalpur area.

The victim's mother claimed that the attackers were known to her son, luring him outside before assaulting him. "He was called out by three to four boys. As soon as he stepped outside, they first hugged him and then stabbed him multiple times," she told PTI.

"He never fought with anyone. He was killed for no reason," she added. In response to the incident, the victim's father has urged the police to try the accused juveniles as adults.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when a few people called the teenager out of his house. Shortly afterwards, his family members found him lying unconscious nearby and rushed him to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

During the preliminary investigation, police discovered that the boy had been attacked by three juveniles aged between 13 and 17. A case was registered at the Dayalpur police station, and the accused were subsequently apprehended. The police also recovered a knife from the accused, which was the weapon used in the crime, officials said.

While being questioned, the juveniles told investigators that the victim had been bullying one of them, which allegedly led to the fatal attack, an officer stated.

Visuals from the boy's residence in Dayalpur's E-Block showed his mother and other women from the neighbourhood wailing as they mourned his death. The boy's mother further said that her son was going out at around 8 pm to meet his friends.

An eyewitness recounted, "We were inside the house preparing to sleep when my wife shouted that a boy was lying injured outside. He was bleeding heavily. We tried to help him and immediately called the police."

Meanwhile, the boy's parents have called for stringent action against the accused, demanding life imprisonment. The victim's father stated that he was unaware of the attackers' identities, adding, "I only found out that all the attackers are juveniles. I request the police to try the accused as adults."

The body has been sent to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for postmortem, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.