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Home  » News » Youth Arrested In Jharkhand Land Dispute Murder Case

Youth Arrested In Jharkhand Land Dispute Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 15:29 IST

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A youth has been arrested in Pakur, Jharkhand, after confessing to the murder of a man over a land dispute, prompting a police investigation and judicial custody.

Key Points

  • A youth has been arrested in Pakur, Jharkhand, for the alleged murder of a 53-year-old man.
  • The murder stemmed from a land dispute between the accused and the victim.
  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case and apprehend the accused.
  • The accused confessed to the killing during interrogation and has been sent to judicial custody.

A youth was arrested for allegedly killing a man over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Monday.

Land Dispute Leads to Murder in Nipniya Village

The victim has been identified as Bada Dukhia Pahadia (53), a resident of Nipniya village within Amrapada police station limits.

 

According to police, Pahadia was murdered on the night of May 16 over a land dispute, and his body was found on Sunday.

Swift Action by Police Leads to Arrest

Following the incident, SP Anudeep Singh constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Maheshpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar to investigate the case and apprehend the accused.

After a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SIT launched an investigation and arrested accused Kalu Pahadia (22), a resident of the same village, the statement said.

Investigation and Confession

Police have sent Pahadia's body to Pakur Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

During interrogation, Kalu confessed to the killing of Pahadia over a land dispute, police said.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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