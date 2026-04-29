Jharkhand Man Killed Over Alleged Land Dispute

A 32-year-old man was murdered in Jharkhand's Palamu district due to a suspected land dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in Palamu, Jharkhand.

The murder is allegedly linked to a land dispute in Karma village.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the murder.

Family members claim the victim, Rajmuni Pathak, was killed due to the land dispute.

A 32-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified person in Jharkhand's Palamu district over an alleged land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Launched Into Palamu Murder

The incident occurred at Karma village under the Pipratand Police Station limits on Tuesday evening, a senior officer said.

"The man was shot dead by an unidentified person. We have initiated an investigation into the incident and will ascertain the exact cause of the murder," Palamu Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary said.

Family Alleges Land Dispute Motive

Family members of the deceased claimed that Rajmuni Pathak was murdered due to a land dispute.

Lesliganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha said the body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination on Wednesday.