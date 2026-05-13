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Man Kills Father In Drunken Spat In Jharkhand's Pakur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 17:03 IST

A man in Jharkhand's Pakur district has been arrested for allegedly killing his father with a sickle following a drunken argument, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic violence and alcohol abuse.

/Rediff.com

IMAGE: /Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A man in Jharkhand's Pakur district allegedly killed his father during a drunken altercation.
  • The accused, Diwakar Sardar, allegedly attacked his father with a sickle after an argument.
  • The victim, Anup Sardar, died on the spot due to excessive bleeding from the attack.
  • The accused's daughter filed a police complaint, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the weapon.
  • The daughter alleged a history of domestic violence and previous attempts by the accused to harm his wife.

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his father following an altercation while both were drinking in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kittajhor in the Town police station area, they said.

 

The accused, identified as Diwakar Sardar, allegedly attacked his father, Anup Sardar (65), with a sickle after an altercation broke out between them while they were consuming country-made liquor at their house, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Altercation

"In a fit of rage, the accused attacked his father with a sickle, causing severe injuries. The victim died on the spot due to excessive bleeding," Town police station's officer-in-charge Anil Gupta said.

The accused's daughter, Varsha Sardar, lodged a complaint at the police station on Wednesday morning, following which police arrested Diwakar and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Investigation And Arrest

"The body has been sent to Pakur Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody and has confessed to the crime," Gupta said.

Police said the deceased is survived by three children, including two married daughters. Diwakar is his youngest son.

History Of Domestic Violence

According to police, Varsha alleged that her father frequently assaulted family members while intoxicated and that the family had been enduring domestic violence for a long time.

She also claimed that the accused had earlier attempted to kill his wife by setting her on fire, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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