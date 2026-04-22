Accused Land Dealer Killer Arrested After Ranchi Gunfight

A 35-year-old man, allegedly involved in the murder of a land dealer, was arrested after a dramatic gunfight with police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, highlighting the ongoing issues surrounding land disputes.

Key Points Satyam Pathak, 35, was arrested in Ranchi following a gunfight with police.

Pathak is allegedly involved in the murder of land dealer Bhargav Singh.

An ASI was injured and Pathak sustained gunshot wounds in the legs during the encounter.

The murder is believed to be related to a land dispute.

Police recovered two weapons from Pathak's possession.

A 35-year-old armed man, who was allegedly involved in the murder of a land dealer, was arrested following a gunfight with the police in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Wednesday, officials said.

Gunfight Leads to Arrest of Murder Suspect

An ASI was also injured in the gunfight, which broke out around 7.30 am in the Pandra outpost area, while the accused, identified as Satyam Pathak, sustained two gunshot wounds, one in each leg, they said.

"Pathak was involved in the murder of the 40-year-old Bhargav Singh. When a police team went to arrest him following a tip-off, he tried to escape after snatching a weapon from security personnel," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.

"In response, the police fired at him, injuring him in his legs," he added.

Land Dispute Motive in Ranchi Murder Case

Pathak had allegedly shot the realtor dead on Tuesday near the OTC Ground. The main accused in the case, Vijay Tete, was arrested immediately after the incident, police said.

He was wanted in multiple criminal cases, and the police have recovered two weapons from his possession, Ranchi (City) SP Paras Rana said.

Singh, who ran a construction company, was killed over a land dispute, he said.

The arrest follows a shooting that occurred near OTC Ground, allegedly stemming from a land dispute. Such disputes are a recurring issue in Jharkhand and other parts of India, often leading to violence. Police investigations will likely focus on uncovering the full network of individuals involved in the land-related conflict.