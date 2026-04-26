HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man's Body Found After Alleged Abduction In Jharkhand

Man's Body Found After Alleged Abduction In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 15:34 IST

x

Police in Jharkhand are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found after he was allegedly abducted, with a land dispute suspected as the motive.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 32-year-old man was found dead in Palamu district, Jharkhand, after an alleged abduction.
  • The victim, Vinit Tiwari, was reportedly abducted from the Redma area on Saturday night.
  • Police suspect a land dispute may be the motive behind the abduction and subsequent death.
  • An investigation is underway, and police are searching for two suspects named in the complaint.

The naked body of a 32-year-old man with injury marks was recovered on Sunday morning in Jharkhand's Palamu district, hours after he was allegedly abducted, police said.

Investigation Launched Into Abduction and Death

The body of Vinit Tiwari (32) was recovered near Jorkat, a senior police officer said.

 

On Saturday night, people in four vehicles had allegedly abducted the man from the Redma area, the officer said, adding that it might have been a fallout of a land dispute.

Police Efforts and Ongoing Search

Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary said they were informed about the man's abduction on Saturday night, and a team was immediately deployed to rescue him.

His body bearing injury marks was recovered on Sunday morning, the officer said, adding the man's parents have lodged a complaint accusing two persons -- Pradip Tiwari and Dilip Tiwari -- of his alleged abduction.

The SP told PTI that police have launched a search to apprehend the duo, and the motive behind the killing will be known following their arrest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Abducted In Palamu; Police Investigate
Man Abducted In Palamu; Police Investigate
Jharkhand Man, 70, Dies by Suicide Following Spat With Wife
Jharkhand Man, 70, Dies by Suicide Following Spat With Wife
Jharkhand Man Held For Alleged Rs 1.2 Crore Extortion
Jharkhand Man Held For Alleged Rs 1.2 Crore Extortion
Unidentified Assailants Kill Businessman in Palamu Market
Unidentified Assailants Kill Businessman in Palamu Market
Real Estate Businessman Found Dead After Abduction In Odisha
Real Estate Businessman Found Dead After Abduction In Odisha

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots Heard At Press Dinner3:56

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO