Man's Body Found After Alleged Abduction In Jharkhand

Police in Jharkhand are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man whose body was found after he was allegedly abducted, with a land dispute suspected as the motive.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 32-year-old man was found dead in Palamu district, Jharkhand, after an alleged abduction.

The victim, Vinit Tiwari, was reportedly abducted from the Redma area on Saturday night.

Police suspect a land dispute may be the motive behind the abduction and subsequent death.

An investigation is underway, and police are searching for two suspects named in the complaint.

The naked body of a 32-year-old man with injury marks was recovered on Sunday morning in Jharkhand's Palamu district, hours after he was allegedly abducted, police said.

Investigation Launched Into Abduction and Death

The body of Vinit Tiwari (32) was recovered near Jorkat, a senior police officer said.

On Saturday night, people in four vehicles had allegedly abducted the man from the Redma area, the officer said, adding that it might have been a fallout of a land dispute.

Police Efforts and Ongoing Search

Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary said they were informed about the man's abduction on Saturday night, and a team was immediately deployed to rescue him.

His body bearing injury marks was recovered on Sunday morning, the officer said, adding the man's parents have lodged a complaint accusing two persons -- Pradip Tiwari and Dilip Tiwari -- of his alleged abduction.

The SP told PTI that police have launched a search to apprehend the duo, and the motive behind the killing will be known following their arrest.