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Man Held For Allegedly Killing Brother In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 22:23 IST

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A man in Chatra, Jharkhand, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his brother after confessing to an accidental killing during a heated argument, highlighting the tragic consequences of family disputes.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Manish Kumar arrested for allegedly killing his brother, Anish Kumar, in Chatra, Jharkhand.
  • Anish Kumar's body was found near a defunct public toilet after a missing person report.
  • Police investigation, including CCTV footage analysis, led to the arrest of the victim's brother.
  • Manish Kumar confessed to accidentally killing his brother during an argument.
  • The accused attempted to stage the scene to look like an accident.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother in Jharkhand's Chatra district, an official said.

Chatra Sadar Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sandeep Suman, told reporters that relatives of Anish Kumar had lodged a missing person complaint on March 6 at Sadar Police Station.

 

"During the search operation, Anish Kumar's body was found on March 7 near a defunct public toilet near the Chatra Sadar Block Office. After finding the body and based on the post-mortem report, family members raised suspicion of murder and lodged a murder case on March 9," the police officer said.

Investigation Uncovers Family Dispute

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) led by SDPO Sadar Sandeep Suman scoured over 500 hours of CCTV footage.

"Apart from CCTV footage, we gathered digital and forensic evidence and started interrogation of the suspects, including the victim's friends, colleagues and family members," the police officer said.

During interrogation, the police found the deceased's brother Manish Kumar's, statement suspicious and started questioning him.

Confession and Attempted Cover-Up

"After strict questioning, the victim's brother Manish Kumar confessed that he had accidentally killed his brother after an altercation on the intervening night of March 6-7," the police officer added.

Police claimed that Manish admitted that while searching for his brother, he had reached the terrace of the toilet facility located near the Block Office and found his brother in an inebriated condition. An argument and physical scuffle took place between the two brothers over returning home, and accidentally, Anish fell to the ground, leading to his death.

"The accused claimed that in a panic following the incident, he dragged the body and placed it near a water tank situated outside the toilet complex to make the death appear to be an accident," police said.

The accused was sent to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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