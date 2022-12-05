News
Rediff.com  » News » What Gadget Are Police Wearing?

What Gadget Are Police Wearing?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 05, 2022 11:57 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Police personnel wear body cameras during the municipal corporation of Delhi election. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Members of Dongria Kondh tribal community hold placards during a protest over various issues in Bhubaneswar.

 

IMAGE: Members of the Dongria Kondh tribal community stage a protest over various issues on Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.

 

 

IMAGE: A farmer cleans radishes in the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride on the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: Haji Rais Ahmed, who owned Lucknow's 125-year-old Tunde Kebab restaurant, passed away in Lucknow on Friday after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
