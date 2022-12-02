News
Has India Seen Anything Like This?

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: December 02, 2022 13:33 IST
There's nothing that Bharatiya Janata Party Supremo Narendra Damodardas Modi seems to like better than hitting the campaign trail, addressing countless meetings on the same day with a verve that is unprecedented in India's electoral history.

Even by those enthusiastic standards, Modi's roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 1, 2022, evening for the Gujarat assembly election was without parallel.

Modi -- who is determined that the BJP wins yet another assembly election in his home state, -- led a 30 kilometre long roadshow through Ahmedabad city where polling will be held on Monday, December 5, in the final phase of the Gujarat assembly election.

Glimpses from The Great Campaigner's barnstorming tour through Amadavad with 14 assembly seats at stake:

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs: PTI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Print this article
30km, 14 seats -- Modi holds mega roadshow in Gujarat
Congress leaders in competition to insult me: Modi
'Modi cannot afford to lose Gujarat'
Nora Fatehi appears before ED in money laundering case
Bigg Boss 16: Will Sumbul Get Evicted? Tell Us
Australia's Marsh out for three months after surgery
How Japan's high-pressing style unsettled Spain
The War Against Coronavirus

'Why Is Modi Parked In Gujarat?'

Modi gives us '4 quintals of gaalis' everyday: Kharge

