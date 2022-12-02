Has India Seen Anything Like This?

There's nothing that Bharatiya Janata Party Supremo Narendra Damodardas Modi seems to like better than hitting the campaign trail, addressing countless meetings on the same day with a verve that is unprecedented in India's electoral history.

Even by those enthusiastic standards, Modi's roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 1, 2022, evening for the Gujarat assembly election was without parallel.

Modi -- who is determined that the BJP wins yet another assembly election in his home state, -- led a 30 kilometre long roadshow through Ahmedabad city where polling will be held on Monday, December 5, in the final phase of the Gujarat assembly election.

Glimpses from The Great Campaigner's barnstorming tour through Amadavad with 14 assembly seats at stake:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com