News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » G20 Is Here, Folks!

G20 Is Here, Folks!

By REDIFF NEWS
December 02, 2022 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022 and the government decided to illuminate India's G20 logo at some of the nation's most iconic locations for a week. Take a look:

 

IMAGE: Krishna's Butter Ball in Mamallapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Qutub Minar in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Hazarduari Palace in Murshidabad. Photograph: Sanjib Kr Pramanik/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Red Fort in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Great Stupa in Sanchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik too created sand art on G20: India 2023 at the Puri beach. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
India played key role in forming G20 declaration: US
India played key role in forming G20 declaration: US
Modi unveils logo, website of India's G20 presidency
Modi unveils logo, website of India's G20 presidency
Which teams are out of FIFA World Cup 2022?
Which teams are out of FIFA World Cup 2022?
Starc, Cummins put Australia in control against WI
Starc, Cummins put Australia in control against WI
Sensex ends down 416 points as investors book profit
Sensex ends down 416 points as investors book profit
'Pakistan army's anti-India policy will continue'
'Pakistan army's anti-India policy will continue'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi

G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi

What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair

What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances