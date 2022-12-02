G20 Is Here, Folks!

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022 and the government decided to illuminate India's G20 logo at some of the nation's most iconic locations for a week. Take a look:

IMAGE: Krishna's Butter Ball in Mamallapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Qutub Minar in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Hazarduari Palace in Murshidabad. Photograph: Sanjib Kr Pramanik/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Red Fort in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Great Stupa in Sanchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik too created sand art on G20: India 2023 at the Puri beach. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com