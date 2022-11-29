Modi In 7,980 Photographs...

What some of our political leaders were up to on Monday, November 28, 2022.

IMAGE: Rivaba Jadeja, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Jamnagar North seat, greets BJP Supremo Narendra Damodardas Modi at an election meeting in Jamnagar. Rivaba is married to cricket all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A portrait of Modi created by combining 7,980 photographs by a family in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dr C V Ananda Bose, who was sworn in as West Bengal governor last week, calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's quip amuses Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal and Development Commissioner (Handicraft) Shantmanu at the Shilp Guru and National Awards for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar confers the Shilp Guru and National Award to a Master Craftsperson as Piyush Goyal applauds. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by military veterans, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Rajwada in Indore. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal undergoes treatment after getting injured during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, and other BJP MLAs protest against Trinamool Congress MLA Sabitri Mitra demanding her apology for her alleged remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah outside the state assembly in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav worship at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya after the launch of the Ganga Water Supply Scheme. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur flanked by movie stars Chiranjeevi, left, and Akshay Kumar, right, at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Indian in Goa. Photograph: ANI Photo

