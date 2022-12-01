News
Yudh Abhyas Makes China Very Angry!

By REDIFF NEWS
December 01, 2022 14:08 IST
'The joint military exercise between India and the US close to the LAC at the China-India border violates the spirit of the agreement between China and India in 1993 and 1996,' China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

Oh! The Chinese hypocrisy!

Those India-China agreements didn't stop the People's Liberation Army from intruding into Indian territory in Ladakh in April 2020 -- a military standoff in frigid, difficult, conditions that continues to this day, and which caused the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of PLA troops in the Galwan Valley on the night of June 15/16, 2020.

Glimpses from Yudh Abhyas, the India-US military exercise currently being conducted in Tapovan, Uttarakhand, 100 km away from the Line of Actual Control:

The annual exercise aims to exchange the best military practices, technique, tactics and procedures between the Indian and US armies.

Yudh Abhyas also focuses on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations which will help both armies carry out swift and coordinated relief efforts during any natural calamity.

 

IMAGE: Hand to hand combat during Yudh Abhyas. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A handshake before the day's exercise begins. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian and US army personnel practice carrying a wounded soldier. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel lower an injured soldier with the help of their rappelling ropes. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Soldiers try out zip line crossing. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: US soldiers play with puppies during their free time, here and below. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Soldiers try their rappelling skills for a rescue. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Catching up with folks back home. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel carry out a rescue mission. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
