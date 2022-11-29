News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Does Raksha Mantri Look Concerned?

Why Does Raksha Mantri Look Concerned?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 29, 2022 14:16 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs prior to French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu's arrival at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, November 28, 2022.

 

IMAGE: What is the CDS telling the Raksha Mantri that has got Rajnath Singh pensive? Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Chauhan makes another point to the defence minister.

 

 

 

IMAGE: General Chauhan with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande.

 

IMAGE: Admiral Hari Kumar and General Pande share a light moment before talks commence with French Minister Lecornu and his delegation.

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, at Deolali, near Nashik, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju reviews AgniWarrior, the military exercise between the Indian Army and the Singapore armed forces, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
