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Two Killed As Tractor Runs Over Them In Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 17:39 IST

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A tragic tractor accident in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district resulted in the deaths of two women, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • Two women killed in Lohardaga, Jharkhand after being run over by a tractor-trolley.
  • The incident occurred in Doka village, within the Senha police station limits.
  • Victims identified as Itvariya Oraon, 70, and Lakshmi Devi, 50, died instantly.
  • Police have seized the tractor and filed an FIR against the owner and driver.
  • Investigation underway to determine the circumstances of the fatal tractor accident in Jharkhand.

Two women were killed after a tractor-trolley ran over them in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Doka village within Senha police station limits on Saturday night. The victims were identified as Itvariya Oraon (70) and Lakshmi Devi (50), they said.

 

Details of the Fatal Tractor Accident

"The victims died when a speeding tractor-trolley ran them over. Both died instantly. The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations on Sunday. The incident happened when both women were sitting outside their houses," said Neeraj Jha, the officer in charge of Senha police station.

Police Investigation and Actions Taken

The police have seized the tractor. An FIR was lodged against the owner and the driver of the vehicle. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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