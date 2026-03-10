HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Truck Accident and Road Construction Incident Claim Lives in Jharkhand

Truck Accident and Road Construction Incident Claim Lives in Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 10, 2026 21:40 IST

Two fatal accidents in Jharkhand, India, including a truck plunging into a ditch and a road construction incident, have resulted in the tragic loss of two lives.

Key Points

  • A truck accident in Hazaribag district, Jharkhand, resulted in the deaths of the driver and helper after the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch.
  • The truck was transporting iron rods from Bokaro to Bihar when the accident occurred on National Highway 2.
  • In a separate incident in Chatra district, a motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a grader machine during road construction.
  • The motorcyclist was identified as a resident of Gaya district in Bihar.
  • Following the road construction accident, the driver of the grader machine was taken into custody after being thrashed by an angry crowd.

Two persons were killed after a truck fell into a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened around 8.30 am on NH-2 in the Danua Bhanua Ghati in the Chouparan police station area, they said.

 

The deceased were identified as Pankaj Kumar (35) and Satish Kumar (20). They were the driver and helper of the truck.

The truck was heading to Bihar after loading iron rods from Bokaro, police said.

Road Construction Accident in Chatra

In Chatra district, a motorcyclist was run over by a grader machine engaged in road construction work.

The incident happened on Anantpur Road in the Pratappur police station, police said.

The victim was identified as Shankar Yadav, a resident of Imamganj in Bihar's Gaya district.

Following the incident, an irate mob thrashed the driver before police took him into custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
