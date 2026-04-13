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Two Injured After Tractor-Trolley Collides with Auto-Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 16:24 IST

A tractor-trolley accident in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, has left two people injured, one critically, raising concerns about road safety and illegal sand mining activities in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A tractor-trolley collided with an auto-rickshaw in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in injuries to two individuals.
  • One of the injured victims is in critical condition and has been transferred to Gwalior for advanced medical treatment.
  • The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene after the accident, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the suspect.
  • The incident occurred near Nitahara village due to a speeding tractor-trolley carrying sand.
  • This accident follows a recent incident where a forest guard was killed by a vehicle involved in illegal sand mining in the same region, highlighting ongoing concerns about illegal activities.

A tractor-trolley collided with a three-wheeler in Morena town in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, leaving two persons injured, one of them critically, a police officer said.

The incident took place in the morning at a junction near Nitahara village when a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with sand collided with an oncoming autorickshaw, went out of control and overturned in a field along the road, Sumawali police station inspector Ravi Gurjar said.

 

"Two persons, identified as autorickshaw driver Darshan Rajput (58), and one occupant, Sohail Khan (20), were injured. Khan is serious and has been shifted to Gwalior for advanced treatment. The driver of the tractor-trolley fled after abandoning the vehicle, and efforts are on to nab him," Gurjar said.

He said a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

Concerns over Illegal Sand Mining

The incident comes just days after a forest guard was crushed to death by a vehicle involved in illegal sand mining.

On April 8, forest guard Harkesh Gurjar was run over by a tractor-trolley engaged in illegal sand mining on National Highway 552 near Ranpur village, after he and a team from the department had tried to stop the vehicle for checking, as per police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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