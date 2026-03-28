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Home  » News » Tragic Accident: Mother and Son Die After Tractor Collision in Muzaffarnagar

Tragic Accident: Mother and Son Die After Tractor Collision in Muzaffarnagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 13:04 IST

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A tragic accident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a mother and son after their motorcycle collided with a speeding tractor-trolley, raising concerns about road safety and negligent driving.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A mother and her son died in Muzaffarnagar after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley.
  • The accident occurred near Chand Samad village under Kotwali police station limits.
  • The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.
  • Police have seized the tractor-trolley and are searching for the driver involved in the fatal accident.

A 50-year-old woman and son were killed in a village here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night near Chand Samad village under Kotwali police station limits.

 

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav told reporters that the victims, Mamta and her son Tanish Bhati (18), were travelling on a motorcycle when the speeding trolley struck them head-on.

"The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead," the officer said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene after the collision, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police said they have seized the vehicle and launched a search to apprehend the absconding driver.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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