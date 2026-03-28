Tragic Accident: Mother and Son Die After Tractor Collision in Muzaffarnagar

A tragic accident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a mother and son after their motorcycle collided with a speeding tractor-trolley, raising concerns about road safety and negligent driving.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A mother and her son died in Muzaffarnagar after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley.

The accident occurred near Chand Samad village under Kotwali police station limits.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police have seized the tractor-trolley and are searching for the driver involved in the fatal accident.

A 50-year-old woman and son were killed in a village here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night near Chand Samad village under Kotwali police station limits.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav told reporters that the victims, Mamta and her son Tanish Bhati (18), were travelling on a motorcycle when the speeding trolley struck them head-on.

"The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead," the officer said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene after the collision, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police said they have seized the vehicle and launched a search to apprehend the absconding driver.