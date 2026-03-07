HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand Motorcycle Accident

Truck Collision Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand Motorcycle Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 07, 2026 21:48 IST

A tragic truck accident in Dumka, Jharkhand, resulted in the deaths of two motorcyclists, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision on National Highway 133.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were killed in Dumka, Jharkhand, after a truck collided with their motorcycle.
  • The fatal accident occurred on National Highway 133 near the villages of Dighi and Kordaha.
  • The victims, aged around 50 and 40, were residents of the Taljhari police station area.
  • Police have seized the truck involved in the collision, but the driver is currently at large.
  • Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly motorcycle accident in Dumka.

Two persons were killed on Saturday evening after a truck hit their motorcycle in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said.

The victims, aged around 50 and 40, were residents of Taljhari police station area, but their identities are yet to be established, Saraiyahat OC Rajendra Yadav said.

 

According to police, the two were riding a motorcycle when a mini truck rammed into them between the villages of Dighi and Kordaha on National Highway 133 under Saraiyahat police station limits.

The motorcyclist and his pillion rider died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, the officer said.

The truck has been seized, but the driver managed to escape, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
