Four Dead, Dozens Injured in Madhya Pradesh Tractor Accident

A tragic tractor accident in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, highlighting concerns about rural transportation safety in India.

Key Points Four women died and 26 people were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in Sheopur district, Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred near Khitrapal village as members of the Gurjar community were travelling to a religious ceremony.

Initial rescue efforts were carried out by locals, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals.

Administrative officials, including former MP forest minister Ramniwas Rawat, are monitoring the situation.

Four women died on the spot and 26 persons sustained injuries, several of them seriously, after a speeding tractor-trolley overturned in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at 8:30pm near Khitrapal village under Vijaypur police station limits, some 145 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

He identified the victims as Saroj Gurjar (35), Sunaina Gurjar (27), Seema Gurjar (35) and Geeta Rao (52).

"Members of the Gurjar community from Ghughas village in Veerpur were travelling to Parvati Baroda to attend a religious ceremony. A large number of women, men and children were in the vehicle. Several of the injured are in serious condition," the official said.

He said initial rescue efforts were helmed by those in the vicinity, who pulled out persons trapped underneath the overturned vehicle.

"Ambulances shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Administrative officials reached the spot soon after the incident. Former MP forest minister Ramniwas Rawat and police personnel are monitoring the situation," he added.