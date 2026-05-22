Woman Held For Allegedly Killing Daughter After Fight With Husband

A woman in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly strangling her four-year-old daughter following a heated argument with her husband, leading to a tragic incident of domestic violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman in Jalaun, UP, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old daughter.

The alleged murder occurred after a dispute between the woman and her husband.

Police were alerted late Thursday night and recovered the child's body from the house.

The accused woman has confessed to the crime and has been taken into custody.

A woman was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly strangling her four-year-old daughter to death following a dispute with her husband here, police said.

Police Investigation And Arrest

Additional Superintendent of Police Ishan Soni said police received information late on Thursday night that Vinita, the wife of Rajkumar, had allegedly killed her daughter in the Akbarpur village under the limits of Aata police station.

A police team reached the spot, cordoned off the house and recovered the child's body from the house, he said, adding that the accused woman was taken into custody.

Confession And Legal Proceedings

During questioning, the woman allegedly told police that she killed her daughter after a quarrel with her husband, the officer said.

Soni said the accused has confessed to the crime and has been booked under relevant sections of law and sent to jail.

The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.