Woman Allegedly Strangles Daughter, Attempts Suicide In Rajasthan

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a woman allegedly strangled her four-year-old daughter before attempting suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the devastating event.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A four-year-old girl was allegedly strangled by her mother in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The mother allegedly attempted suicide by slitting her wrists after the incident.

The woman had reportedly been suffering from mental distress for two years.

Police are investigating all angles, including murder and attempted suicide, in the Alwar case.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother, who later attempted suicide by slitting her wrists on Friday morning, in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

The incident took place in the Old Rajgarh area under the Rajgarh police station limits, they said.

Details of the Alwar Incident

According to police, the child, identified as Garima (4), was found unconscious when her father, Santosh, opened the room to send her to school.

She was rushed to a hospital in Rajgarh, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said Santosh's wife, Sheela (25), was also found unconscious in the room. She was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to the district hospital in Alwar, where she is undergoing treatment, and her condition is stated to be serious.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman had been suffering from mental distress for the past two years and often exhibited unusual behaviour, police said. The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Station House Officer Rajesh Meena said statements of family members and locals are being recorded. Further questioning will be carried out once the woman regains consciousness, he added.

Police said all angles, including murder and attempted suicide, are being investigated.

Under Indian law, if the mother is found to be of sound mind, she could be charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police will likely conduct a thorough investigation, including a psychological evaluation, to determine the woman's mental state at the time of the incident.