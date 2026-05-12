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Home  » News » Man And Sister-In-Law Detained In UP Woman's Death

Man And Sister-In-Law Detained In UP Woman's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 13:28 IST

Police in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, have detained a man and his sister-in-law following the discovery of his wife's body at their home, launching a full investigation into the suspicious death.

Key Points

  • A woman was found dead at her home in Kudra Kudari village, Jalaun district.
  • The deceased has been identified as Babli Kushwaha, 45, wife of Sushil Kushwaha.
  • Sushil Kushwaha and his sister-in-law, Chandrakali, have been detained for questioning.
  • Police found Sushil Kushwaha intoxicated at the scene.
  • The body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

A man and his sister-in-law were detained in connection with the death of his 45-year-old wife, whose body was found in a pool of blood at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, police said on Tuesday.

Initial Police Investigation

Circle Officer Shailendra Kumar Bajpai said police received information on Monday night about the death of a woman in Kudra Kudari village under Jalaun Kotwali limits.

 

The woman was identified as Babli Kushwaha, the wife of Sushil Kushwaha.

When a police team rushed to the spot, they found Sushil in an intoxicated state at the scene, while his sister Chandrakali, wife of late Rajaram Kushwaha, was also present there, police said.

Evidence Collection and Post-Mortem

The field unit has collected evidence, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, Bajpai said.

He said Sushil and Chandrakali have been taken into custody for questioning.

The exact cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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