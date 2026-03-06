HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP

Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 15:26 IST

In Muzaffarnagar, a 26-year-old woman tragically ended her life due to alleged dowry harassment, prompting a police investigation into dowry death charges against her husband and in-laws.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old woman in Muzaffarnagar allegedly committed suicide due to dowry harassment.
  • The victim's family alleges she was harassed for more dowry after her marriage in February 2023.
  • Police have registered a case of dowry death against the husband and his family members.
  • The incident occurred in Rajpur Chajpur village, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Distressed over the alleged pressure from her in-laws for more dowry, a 26-year-old woman hanged herself at her residence here, police said on Friday.

Family members of the victim, Rubi Kashyap, alleged that she was harassed for more dowry after her marriage with Gaurav Kashyap on February 14, 2023, they said.

 

Police have booked Gaurav, his parents, Ramesh and Bindo Devi, and his sister Kavita for "dowry death" on the complaint of Sumit Kumar, brother of the victim.

The incident occurred in the Rajpur Chajpur village under the Budhana police station area on Thursday.

SHO Budhana Subhash Attri told reporters that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the matter is being investigated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
