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Jharkhand Mother Accused of Strangling Daughter, Initially Claimed Abduction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 13:13 IST

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A mother in Jharkhand has been arrested for allegedly strangling her four-year-old daughter and falsely claiming abduction, sparking a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her mother in Seraikela-Kharswan district, Jharkhand.
  • The mother initially claimed the child was abducted, triggering a police search operation.
  • Police investigation revealed inconsistencies in the mother's story, leading to the discovery of the child's body near the family home.
  • The mother was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after the father filed a complaint.
  • Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the alleged murder.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Tuesday.

The mother was arrested on Monday and remanded to judicial custody after the victim's father lodged a complaint against her, said Dilson Birua, the officer-in-charge of Chandil police station.

 

The woman allegedly killed her daughter and then tried to mislead the investigators by claiming that she had been abducted, he said.

The news of the alleged abduction triggered tension in the area, prompting the police to launch a search operation. During the investigation, officers grew suspicious of the mother's claims, he added.

The child's body was later recovered from behind the family's house, police said.

The mother had fled the area as the body was found, before she was tracked down and arrested, they said.

Investigation into the Child's Death

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

When asked about the month's mental condition, police said she appeared to have no apparent mental health issues.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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