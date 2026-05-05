HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Woman Kills Her Children, Then Herself After Dispute

UP Woman Kills Her Children, Then Herself After Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 21:08 IST

In a tragic turn of events, a woman in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her two children and then died by suicide after a domestic dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A woman in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her two young children before dying by suicide.
  • The tragic incident occurred in Bishahar village following a reported domestic dispute.
  • Police identified the deceased as Preeti Rajbhar (25) and her children, Ayansh (six months) and Aryan (4).
  • Preliminary investigations suggest a heated argument between the couple the night before the incident.
  • Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination as further investigation into the circumstances continues.

A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed her two minor children before hanging herself following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bishahar village under Karma police station limits, where the bodies of the woman and her two children were found hanging inside their house, they said.

 

Details of the Deceased and Initial Findings

Circle Officer Rahul Pandey identified the deceased as Preeti Rajbhar (25) and her children -- Ayansh (six months) and Aryan (4).

According to police, the woman first hanged her two children using nylon ropes and later took her own life in a similar manner.

Family's Discovery and Police Response

At the time of the incident, other family members were out in the fields.

When they returned and found the door locked from inside with no response, they alerted neighbours, who informed the police.

Police broke open the door and found the bodies hanging from a ventilator using nylon ropes, the officer said.

Possible Motive and Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the couple had an argument on Monday night over a domestic issue, following which the woman took the extreme step, police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP Mother, Son Die By Suicide After Argument
Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP
Kanpur Woman And Two Daughters Die In Suspected Suicide
Kanpur Woman And Two Daughters Die In Suspected Suicide
Woman Ends Life In Kushinagar, Investigation Underway
Woman Ends Life In Kushinagar, Investigation Underway
Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri
Woman, Daughter Die in Suspected Suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

Amrita Rao's Graceful Blue Look is Pure Magic 1:15

Amrita Rao's Graceful Blue Look is Pure Magic

Tanya Mittal looks stunning in white saree1:05

Tanya Mittal looks stunning in white saree

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning1:31

Riva Arora Looks Absolutely Stunning

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO