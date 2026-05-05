UP Woman Kills Her Children, Then Herself After Dispute

In a tragic turn of events, a woman in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her two children and then died by suicide after a domestic dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A woman in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her two young children before dying by suicide.

The tragic incident occurred in Bishahar village following a reported domestic dispute.

Police identified the deceased as Preeti Rajbhar (25) and her children, Ayansh (six months) and Aryan (4).

Preliminary investigations suggest a heated argument between the couple the night before the incident.

Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination as further investigation into the circumstances continues.

A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed her two minor children before hanging herself following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bishahar village under Karma police station limits, where the bodies of the woman and her two children were found hanging inside their house, they said.

Details of the Deceased and Initial Findings

Circle Officer Rahul Pandey identified the deceased as Preeti Rajbhar (25) and her children -- Ayansh (six months) and Aryan (4).

According to police, the woman first hanged her two children using nylon ropes and later took her own life in a similar manner.

Family's Discovery and Police Response

At the time of the incident, other family members were out in the fields.

When they returned and found the door locked from inside with no response, they alerted neighbours, who informed the police.

Police broke open the door and found the bodies hanging from a ventilator using nylon ropes, the officer said.

Possible Motive and Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the couple had an argument on Monday night over a domestic issue, following which the woman took the extreme step, police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, they added.