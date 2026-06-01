Woman Shot, Seriously Injured During Morning Walk In UP

A woman in Uttar Pradesh was critically injured in a shooting during her morning walk, prompting a police investigation into a suspected land dispute.

Key Points A woman in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, was critically injured after being shot during her morning walk.

Police suspect the shooting is linked to an ongoing land dispute in the area.

The victim identified two alleged attackers as Ballu and Gulbahar.

An investigation has been launched to trace and arrest the accused individuals involved in the shooting.

A 40-year-old woman was on Monday shot at and seriously injured by unidentified assailants while on a morning walk, with police suspecting the attack to be linked to a land dispute, officials said.

The incident took place at 5.10 am near the village secretariat in Daheliya Pooth village.

The victim Sadhana Mishra had stepped out for her routine morning walk when a vehicle stopped near her and several persons allegedly began following her.

One of them then opened fire at her, leaving her critically injured.

Police Investigation Underway

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information through the emergency helpline and shifted the woman to the Community Health Centre in Aliganj.

While being taken to hospital, the victim claimed to have identified two of the alleged attackers and named them as Ballu and Gulbahar, police said.

Medical officer Dr Shakti Meena said the woman had sustained a serious gunshot injury and was referred to a specialised medical centre in view of her critical condition.

Station House Officer, Jasrathpur, Vijay Singh said police teams inspected the crime scene and launched an investigation.

The incident is linked to a land dispute, according to the preliminary probe.

Police said no formal complaint had been received so far, but efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused.