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Home  » News » Property Row: Man Kills Mother, Brother In UP

Property Row: Man Kills Mother, Brother In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 17:01 IST

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A heated property dispute in Uttar Pradesh turned deadly when a man allegedly shot and killed his mother and brother, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Banda, UP, allegedly murdered his mother and brother.
  • The killings stemmed from a dispute over ancestral property.
  • The accused was reportedly upset about his father selling land.
  • Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding suspect.

A man allegedly shot dead his mother and younger brother here on Sunday afternoon following a dispute over ancestral property, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Baberu town behind the tehsil premises. Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said Baberu police received information around noon that Rajkishore Mishra had allegedly opened fire on his mother, Shanti, 60, and younger brother Devidin, 35.

 

Details of the Incident

Police rushed both victims to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

Investigation into the Family Dispute

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was upset after his father sold a portion of ancestral land and tensions within the family had been ongoing over the issue. Police said the shooting was allegedly carried out following a dispute on Sunday.

Police Response and Manhunt

The SP said forensic evidence has been collected from the crime scene and four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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