Woman Found Dead In Etah; Dowry Harassment Alleged

Police in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating allegations of dowry harassment following the death of a 20-year-old woman in her in-laws' home.

Key Points A 20-year-old woman was found dead in her in-laws' house in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman's family alleges she was harassed for additional dowry.

Police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem.

The woman had been married since February and recently returned to her in-laws' home.

A 20-year-old newly married woman was found hanging from a noose inside her in-laws' house in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Friday, police said.

Dowry Harassment Allegations

The woman's family has alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for additional dowry.

According to police, Shivani got married to Jaikishor in February.

Police Investigation Underway

She had returned to her in-laws' house in Saurpur village from her parental home in Nagla Ismail village on Thursday. But the next day, Shivani was found hanging from a noose inside her matrimonial home.

Circle Officer Sankalpdeep Kushwaha said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and collected evidence from the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report and investigation findings, he said.