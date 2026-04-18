Man Killed In UP Village Over Land Dispute

A 50-year-old man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh due to a long-standing land dispute, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about rural crime.

Key Points A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, due to a suspected land dispute.

The victim, Kallu alias Kalyan, was attacked in the fields by assailants allegedly lying in wait.

Police have initiated an investigation, deploying heavy security and detaining two individuals for questioning.

The murder is believed to be linked to a long-standing rivalry over land, with tensions escalating recently.

A 50-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in a suspected case of old enmity in a village here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kallu alias Kalyan, had gone to the fields when assailants, who were allegedly lying in wait, fired at him indiscriminately, killing him on the spot, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police (North) Anshika Verma said she, along with Aonla Circle Officer Nitin Kumar and Bhamora Station House Officer Pawan Kumar Singh, reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the village to maintain law and order, and raids are being conducted to nab the accused, police said, adding that two persons have been taken into custody for questioning.

Land Dispute As Possible Motive

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder stemmed from a long-standing dispute, apparently linked to a land-related rivalry, officials said.

According to the family, the victim had been engaged in a dispute with some villagers for a considerable period. His brother Dharmpal alleged that an altercation had taken place about two years ago, and the tensions had resurfaced in recent days. The matter had even reached the police station on Friday, with a settlement reportedly scheduled for Sunday.

However, before any resolution could be reached, the attackers allegedly carried out the killing, indicating premeditation, the family claimed.

Case Registered, Investigation Continues

Police said a case is being registered based on a complaint, and further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence and witness statements to build a case against the accused. Land disputes are a common trigger for violent crime in many parts of Uttar Pradesh.