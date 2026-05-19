UP Woman And Daughter Thrashed In Property Dispute

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her daughter were brutally attacked over a property dispute, highlighting the severity of such conflicts and the urgent need for resolution.

Key Points A woman and her daughter were thrashed with sticks in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, due to a property dispute.

The attackers allegedly assaulted the woman in her private parts after she lost consciousness.

Nine people have been booked in connection with the assault, and two women have been arrested.

The incident occurred after the victims broke a lock placed on their house by the opposing party.

Police have deployed personnel in the village to maintain peace and are searching for the remaining suspects.

A woman and her daughter were thrashed with sticks by a group of people who barged into their house claiming ownership over the property here in a village, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Brutal Assault

The attackers allegedly even hit the 50-year-old woman in her private parts after she became unconscious due to the assault on Monday, they said.

Nine people have been booked for the alleged assault, out of which two women -- Kavita and Sakshi -- have been arrested.

A purported video of the incident in Dhuliya village has surfaced online. The alleged assault is related to an ongoing property dispute related to the house they were living in.

Police Investigation and Response

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit on Tuesday said some people had placed a lock on the house belonging to one Kirpal who subsequently broke the lock and began living there with his family.

Angered by this, they allegedly arrived on Monday armed with sticks, and began beating Kirpal's wife and their daughter who were present inside the house at the time.

A purported video of the incident shows several people continuously beating them with sticks. When the daughter tried to shield her mother from the thrashing, they beat her as well.

Due to the large number of attackers, no one appears to have come forward to intervene or offer assistance, police said.

Arrests and Ongoing Efforts

The SP informed that the police arrived upon receiving the information about the incident, but by then, the accused had already fled the scene.

Police have arrested two of the accused, identified as Kavita and Sakshi, in connection with the case. Police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain peace.

A case has been registered against Pradeep, Sandeep, Virendra, Munendra, Arvind, Sukhwinder, Havaldar and Kavita and Sakshi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Three teams have been formed to apprehend the absconding accused individuals, police said.