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Home  » News » Elephant Attack Claims Woman's Life In Bijnor

Elephant Attack Claims Woman's Life In Bijnor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 18:04 IST

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A woman in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, tragically lost her life in a fatal elephant attack while heading to a farmhouse, prompting investigations and compensation assurances.

Key Points

  • A woman in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, was fatally attacked by an elephant.
  • The incident occurred in Rampur Chatha village when the woman was going to collect milk.
  • Forest officials have assured the victim's family of compensation following the tragic event.
  • Local police have initiated legal proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

A 45-year-old woman was attacked and killed by an elephant here on Friday, while she was heading to a farmhouse to collect milk, an official said.

Details of the Elephant Attack

Forest Ranger Yogesh Kumar said the incident took place Friday morning in Rampur Chatha village under Mandawali police station area.

 

Brahmavati, who had gone out to fetch milk, was attacked by an elephant that emerged from the surrounding forest, and was killed on the spot.

After she did not return home for a long time, her family members began a search and found her body lying by the roadside, the official said.

Response to the Incident

The forest department has assured the family of compensation, officials said.

Mandawali Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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