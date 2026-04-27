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Two Arrested After Woman Shot Dead At Shimla Temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 27, 2026 23:30 IST

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A woman was tragically killed in a shooting during a religious ceremony at a temple in Shimla, leading to arrests and a formal investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old woman was killed by a gunshot during a temple ceremony in Shimla.
  • Police have arrested two men, Rajat Sohta and Amit alias Rohit Bhapta, in connection with the fatal shooting.
  • The shooting occurred during a celebration at a newly constructed temple in Kulgaon village.
  • An investigation is underway, and a magisterial enquiry has been ordered to determine the circumstances of the incident.
  • The district administration has banned carrying weapons to religious events following the shooting.

Two persons have been arrested after a 26-year-old woman was shot dead during a religious ceremony at a village in Shimla, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rajat Sohta (28) and Amit alias Rohit Bhapta (32), both residents of Rohru.

 

The incident occurred on Sunday during a consecration ceremony of a newly constructed temple of a local deity in Kulgaon village. While everyone was dancing, the accused fired a bullet -- prima facie, as part of the celebration, according to the police.

Investigation Launched Into Shimla Temple Shooting

The bullet hit Ritika, a resident of Chidgaon in Rohru, and killed her on the spot, police said, adding that the accused then fled the scene.

Police reached the village as soon as information about the incident was received and recovered the body.

Crucial evidence was collected from the spot, and the weapon used in the incident was also seized, police said. After a search, the two accused were taken into custody, they added.

Public Outcry and Administrative Response

The residents got angry and raised slogans against the police and the administration when the body of the deceased woman, which was to be taken for a postmortem, was kept in a sand-laden vehicle rather than an ambulance.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said a case under Section 103 (1) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Indian Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Chirgaon police station, and further investigation is underway.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the district administration has now banned carrying weapons to such occasions and has also warned of stern action if these orders are violated.

Magisterial Enquiry Ordered

A magisterial enquiry has also been ordered into the incident by Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap, with the report to be submitted in a week.

The enquiry to be conducted by Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Pankaj Sharma would look into the reason behind the incident, fix responsibility and point out lapses on the part of the administration, if any.

The enquiry would also look into the aspects of what led to the firing, fix the responsibility of the people involved in the incident, negligence on the part of organisers and others.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the death. He telephonically took the details of the incident and directed district administration to gather information and take strict action against those responsible, a statement issued here said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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